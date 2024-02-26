Elevated Expressway: FDEE seeks to raise toll

The number of vehicles using the Dhaka Elevated Expressway is increasing gradually and the amount of toll collection is also going up.

On an average, over 42,000 vehicles travelled through the expressway and Tk 3 million was collected as toll every day between 1 and 21 February, said the expressway’s executing organisation Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the investment organisation First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Company Limited.

The expressway had an average daily movement of around 30,000 vehicles during the inaugural month in September while the average toll collection per day was Tk 2.44 million, said an information of the two organisations.