Non-cooperation movement: Toll rises to 11 in Dhaka
At least 11 people were killed and many others injured in clashes between the protesters and the police and Awami League leaders and activists in different areas of the capital on Sunday.
One of the deceased is a leader of Dhaka city north unit Awami League and four are students.
Deceased AL leader Anwarul Islam, 60, was an engineer and a member of the executive committee of the Dhaka city north Awami League.
Jahangir Hossain, councillor of ward no. 54 of Dhaka city north AL told Prothom Alo that Anwarul Islam joined the party’s programme in the city’s Uttara area.
He further said that Anwarul took shelter in the Emporium Market in Uttara's Rajlakshmi area around 1:00 am amid chases with the protestors. At that time the protestors attacked him and he died on the spot.
Meanwhile, a student died after being shot in the Jigatla area of the capital in the afternoon. His name is Abdullah Siddiqui (23). He is a student of Habibullah Baha Degree College in the capital.
Bullet-wound Abdullah Siddiqui was brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:45 pm. The physicians declared him dead there.
Zahir Islam, who identified himself as a friend of Abdullah, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah had been hit by the bullet in Jigatala. He then rushed him to hospital.
Abdullah would reside in Ray Saheb Bazar area of Old Dhaka.
Inspector of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bachchu Miah, told Prothom Alo that the dead body had been kept at the morgue for autopsy.
Another youth, Tawhidul Islam, 22, from Rangpur was injured in Farmgate during clashes. He was taken to DMCH around 5:00 pm where physicians pronounced him dead. He bore marks in his head.
Tawhidul Islam was an office assistant of a private D8 Consultant in Mohakhali.
Meanwhile, Jahir Uddin, who was shot in the Gulistan area in the afternoon, was taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. After examination, physicians declared him dead. Hospital sources said he was from Cumilla.
Sources of Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that till three in the afternoon 111 persons with bullet wounds had been brought in from Shahbagh, Shanir Akhra, Naya Bazar, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory, Paltan, Press Club in the capital and also from Munshiganj. Of them 33 have been admitted to hospital. The rest were released after first aid.
Earlier in the morning, Selim, 40, was injured by a brick chip. He was taken to DMCH where he died under treatment in the afternoon.
Several people brought in the body of an adolescent, Rezaul Karim, to the DMCH in the evening.
He was a seventh grader and had injury marks in his head.
Riazul, 35, died after being shot in Jatrabari area. When he was brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after evening, the physicians declared him dead.
Some passers-by brought in the body of a youth, Jewel, 28, to DMCH from the Kazla area of Jatrabari around 8:00 pm.
He had bullet injuries on the left side of his chest, hospital sources said. As the physicians confirmed his death, the youths took the body away.
Apart from this, the body of a teenager, who was shot to death in the clash in Jigatla area, was brought to DMCH at night. The identity of the teenager is not known.
Meanwhile, Shafiur Rahman, director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital said that the body of a person was taken there.
He, however, could not give the details of the deceased.
