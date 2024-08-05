Non-cooperation movement: Toll rises to 11 in Dhaka

He further said that Anwarul took shelter in the Emporium Market in Uttara's Rajlakshmi area around 1:00 am amid chases with the protestors. At that time the protestors attacked him and he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a student died after being shot in the Jigatla area of ​​the capital in the afternoon. His name is Abdullah Siddiqui (23). He is a student of Habibullah Baha Degree College in the capital.

Bullet-wound Abdullah Siddiqui was brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 3:45 pm. The physicians declared him dead there.

Zahir Islam, who identified himself as a friend of Abdullah, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah had been hit by the bullet in Jigatala. He then rushed him to hospital.

Abdullah would reside in Ray Saheb Bazar area of Old Dhaka.

Inspector of the police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Bachchu Miah, told Prothom Alo that the dead body had been kept at the morgue for autopsy.