PM Hasina to open Kalshi flyover on Sunday

Under the Road Widening and Development from ECB Square to Mirpur and Construction of Flyover on Kalshi Circle Project, the 2335 meter long flyover has been built and a 3.70 km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi has been widened.

On 9 January 2018, the project got the ECNEC’s approval.

DNCC and Bangladesh Army (24 Engineer Construction Brigade) implemented the project at a cost of around Tk 10.12 billion.