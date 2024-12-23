93 suspected muggers arrested in capital
A total as 93 suspected muggers have been arrested from different areas of the capital in the last 24 hours.
Deputy commissioner (DC) at the Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Muhammad Talebur Rahman, stated that they were arrested on Sunday.
DC Talebur Rahman reveled this information during a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre in the capital today, Monday.
Talebur Rahman stated that these 93 people have been arrested in raids on different areas under different thanas of the capital from 8:00 am on Sunday to 8:00 am on Monday.
Of them, DMP’s Lalbagh division arrested 26 people, Tejgaon division arrested 19, Motijheel division arrested 14, Wari division arrested 10, Ramna division arrested 8, Uttara division arrested 8, Mirpur division arrested 4 and Gulshan division arrested 4 people.
The process of taking legal action against these suspected muggers is underway.