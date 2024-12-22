Mugging on streets, theft at home leave Dhaka residents panicked
Hafez Kamrul Hasan was walking on the Mayor Hanif Flyover at around 8:15pm on 18 December. Suddenly a group of muggers attacked him, took away his cell phone and Tk 7000 by stabbing on his abdomen.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday informed that locals rescued injured Kamrul and took him to Mugda Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead. Two muggers were arrested in connection with the incident.
Such incidents of mugging have increased in the city, leaving people fearful to move in the streets at night and in morning. Incidents of theft and robbery have also increased. In the latest incident, some robbers tried to rob a bank in Dhaka’s Keraniganj on Thursday.
According to data from police and court sources, at least 34 people filed cases after being mugged between 1 November and 10 December in 50 police stations of Dhaka. One was killed and four were critically injured.
In four and half months from 5 August, seven people were killed by muggers. Before Kamrul Hasan, a youth named Habibullah was killed in Dhaka’s Moghbazar on 16 December.
Police headquarters have mentioned the account of cases filed for theft, mugging and robbery on its website. As per the information, a total of 65 cases of mugging (robbery) were filed between August and November in different police stations in Dhaka. The number of cases filed over mugging (robbery) in the same period of last year was 67.
Although this shows a decline of incidents compared to the last year, police and other persons concerned think that such comparison won’t be accurate since the policing is yet to get back to normalcy after political changeover in August.
The incident of robbery is usually less in Dhaka, so is the case. According to police information, a total of 17 robbery cases were filed in Dhaka between August and November. The number was six in corresponding period of last year. A total of 340 cases were filed for theft in this year, while the number was 534 in the last year.
Several police officials said crime incidents are currently drawing more discussions, and for this, more panic is spreading among people.
In many cases, theft and mugging victims do not file complaints to police stations, thus, only case statistics do not reflect actual crime scenarios.
An individual became a victim of mugging on the Jatrabari flyover in Shanir Akhkra while he was taking the furniture of his friend, who was a customs official, to the latter's house. The customs official said the truck carrying furniture was stuck at the entry point of the Mayor Hanif Flyover around 11:30 pm on Friday. At that time, a group of 12-15 muggers (robbers by the definition of laws) stabbed his friends and took furniture and cash. The victim, who was hospitalised with severe injuries, filed no lawsuit.
The customs official told Prothom Alo such mugging in groups is happening during traffic jams, and that is very concerning.
Police also said muggings increased in Dhaka. DMP commissioner SM Sazzat Ali told an event in the capital on 20 December, “The report that I have now shows mugging has risen significantly. Incidents mostly involved mugging of mobile phones.”
He said muggers stanched the mobile phones from the sitting passengers in buses and then ran away. Mobile phones are being stanched at gunpoint. He urged all to remain alert while using mobile phones on the streets. He also informed that police are becoming attentive to improving the law and order situation.
More mugging cases at 4 police stations
The interim government took office on 8 August after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August in the face of the student-people mass uprising. The protection of the law and order situation was one of the major challenges for the new government. Crime prevention stalled after forces fled the police stations following the mass uprising. The new government brought massive change to the police forces in Dhaka by appointing a new inspector general of police (IGP) and a new commissioner of DMP, but the law and order situation has not improved significantly to date.
The deterioration of the law and order situation in Mohamamdpur drew the maximum attention after a series of crimes hit the area in September. Locals also demonstrated in front of the police station on 2 November. So, the army, police and RAB launched joint operations that night.
A review of the mugging cases shows a maximum of three cases were filed daily in Mohammadpur, Khilgaon, Hatirjheel and Shahjahanpur police stations each in 40 days between 1 November and 10 December. Two cases were registered daily at Hazaribagh, Mirpur and Shah Ali police stations each while a case was filed daily in each of Jatrabari, Shahbagh, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Sabujbagh, Turag, Uttara West, Uttara East, Kadamtali, Bangshal, Kotwali, Motijheel, Khilkhet, New Market, Ramna, Dhanmondi and Kamrangirchar police stations.
Recently, a video clip made around on social media showed a mugger with a sharpened-weapon stanching people’s belongings in Dhaka streets in broad daylight. Police said the incident took place in the capital’s Asad Gate area. Mohammadpur police station inspector (investigation) Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “The video clip has come to our notice and we are trying to trace and arrest the mugger.”