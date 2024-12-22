Mugging on streets, theft at home leave Dhaka residents panicked

Police headquarters have mentioned the account of cases filed for theft, mugging and robbery on its website. As per the information, a total of 65 cases of mugging (robbery) were filed between August and November in different police stations in Dhaka. The number of cases filed over mugging (robbery) in the same period of last year was 67.

Although this shows a decline of incidents compared to the last year, police and other persons concerned think that such comparison won’t be accurate since the policing is yet to get back to normalcy after political changeover in August.

The incident of robbery is usually less in Dhaka, so is the case. According to police information, a total of 17 robbery cases were filed in Dhaka between August and November. The number was six in corresponding period of last year. A total of 340 cases were filed for theft in this year, while the number was 534 in the last year.

Several police officials said crime incidents are currently drawing more discussions, and for this, more panic is spreading among people.

In many cases, theft and mugging victims do not file complaints to police stations, thus, only case statistics do not reflect actual crime scenarios.

An individual became a victim of mugging on the Jatrabari flyover in Shanir Akhkra while he was taking the furniture of his friend, who was a customs official, to the latter's house. The customs official said the truck carrying furniture was stuck at the entry point of the Mayor Hanif Flyover around 11:30 pm on Friday. At that time, a group of 12-15 muggers (robbers by the definition of laws) stabbed his friends and took furniture and cash. The victim, who was hospitalised with severe injuries, filed no lawsuit.

The customs official told Prothom Alo such mugging in groups is happening during traffic jams, and that is very concerning.

Police also said muggings increased in Dhaka. DMP commissioner SM Sazzat Ali told an event in the capital on 20 December, “The report that I have now shows mugging has risen significantly. Incidents mostly involved mugging of mobile phones.”

He said muggers stanched the mobile phones from the sitting passengers in buses and then ran away. Mobile phones are being stanched at gunpoint. He urged all to remain alert while using mobile phones on the streets. He also informed that police are becoming attentive to improving the law and order situation.