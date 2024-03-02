Five injured are in critical condition, health minister heads medical board

Three more bodies of the victims in the fire at Green Cozy Cottage building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road have been handed over to their families.

A 17-member medical board has been formed for treatment of those receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Health minister Samantha Lal Sen visited the injured patients at the burn institute at around 11:00am today.

He told journalists that 11 fire victims were admitted to the hospital and six of them have been discharged as their condition improved.

The health minister said the condition of the remaining five patients receiving treatment is critical. The health minister himself heads the medical board formed for treatment of these patients.

Meanwhile, Dhaka’s additional district magistrate AKM Hedayetul Islam told the journalists that the bodies of assistant revenue officer Shahjalal Uddin, 34, his wife Meherun Nisa Jahan Helali, 24 and their three and half-year-old daughter Fairuz Kashem Zamira have been handed over to their relatives.