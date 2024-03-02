Bailey Road fire
Five injured are in critical condition, health minister heads medical board
Three more bodies of the victims in the fire at Green Cozy Cottage building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road have been handed over to their families.
A 17-member medical board has been formed for treatment of those receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Health minister Samantha Lal Sen visited the injured patients at the burn institute at around 11:00am today.
He told journalists that 11 fire victims were admitted to the hospital and six of them have been discharged as their condition improved.
The health minister said the condition of the remaining five patients receiving treatment is critical. The health minister himself heads the medical board formed for treatment of these patients.
Meanwhile, Dhaka’s additional district magistrate AKM Hedayetul Islam told the journalists that the bodies of assistant revenue officer Shahjalal Uddin, 34, his wife Meherun Nisa Jahan Helali, 24 and their three and half-year-old daughter Fairuz Kashem Zamira have been handed over to their relatives.
After the incident of fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence’s director general brigadier general Md Main Uddin yesterday told journalists that the building had no fire safety measures. Three letters were sent to the building owner informing its vulnerability to fire, but no action was taken
Hedayetul Islam said 43 bodies have so far been handed over. Three other bodies would be handed over after matching DNA samples after autopsy.
The building at the city's Bailey Road caught fire at around 9:45pm on Thursday night. A total of 46 deaths were confirmed till Friday. The number of rescued people is 75.
The police said the victims include 20 male, 18 female and eight children. Of the victims, 43 persons have been identified.
The police filed a case over the incident last night. The police sources said the case has been filed for death due to negligence.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna zone assistant commissioner Salman Farsi told Prothom Alo that several persons have been detained over the incident. The persons involved would be shown arrested and sent to jail after investigation.
After the incident of fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence’s director general brigadier general Md Main Uddin yesterday told journalists that the building had no fire safety measures. Three letters were sent to the building owner informing its vulnerability to fire, but no action was taken.
Meanwhile, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) said the building did not have any permission to open restaurants or shops.