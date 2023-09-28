Brief encounter with a little boy at a Dhaka bazaar

What is your name? ‘My name is Rabiul.’ What do you do? ‘I just sit around here.’

This is how I first encountered little Rabiul at the capital’s Karwan Bazar kitchen market on Thursday. It was a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi. I was returning to the office with one of my colleagues after having breakfast at a nearby restaurant. As we came near our office building, I saw this little boy in a red T-shirt sitting alone on the stairs of the high rise. I stopped there and and he instantly asked me, “Give me 10 taka.” I asked, “What will you do with 10 taka?” He said he would buy a packet of chips.

Then I called up my colleague who had gone to a nearby shop to buy snacks for tea break, and asked her over mobile phone to bring a packet of chips. As I was talking over the mobile phone, five-year-old, Rabiul drew my attention and said, “Not chips, I want juice.” I then asked my colleague to bring a packet of chips and a box of juice. As I was waiting for my colleague with little Rabiul for chips and juice, we had a brief conversation.