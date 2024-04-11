Five die as rope of launch snapped at Sadarghat

Earlier, the fire service told Prothom Alo that two launches, MV Tashrif-4 and MV Pubali-1, were tied with ropes to the pontoon No. 11 at Sadarghat. The rope of the MV Tashrif-4 snapped and five passengers sustained critical injuries while boarding the launch as another launch, Farhan, was trying to anchor between the two launches shortly before 3:00 pm.

The injured were rescued in critical condition and admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, where the physicians declared them dead, said Ashiq Saeed.

The incident will be investigated and those responsible for this death will be brought to book, he added.