Train operation snapped as workers block rail-track in Dhaka

The train operation from Dhaka to other districts has been suspended as more than a hundred railway workers blocked the rail-track in the capital’s Tejgaon area, to press home their demand of job security and end to outsourcing.
They, under the banner ‘Bangladesh Railways temporary workers union’, took position at the rail-crossing before the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in Dhaka on Sunday morning.
They blocked trains on the track, causing immense suffering to the passengers.
According to the protesters, the railway authorities had recruited nearly 7,500 workers temporarily through official circulars. The workers have already served in their respective positions for 12 to 14 years.
The job agreements stipulated that they would be granted permanent positions within three to four years of recruitment.
But the railway authorities did not fulfill the commitment. Moreover, it recently declared to lay off the temporary workers and recruit new ones through outsourcing.
The aggrieved workers demanded that the authorities fulfill the commitment and make their jobs permanent. They vowed to remain there until the demand is met.
Sardar Shahadat Ali, additional director general of Bangladesh Railways, said they are in discussion with the workers and are hopeful of reaching a solution.