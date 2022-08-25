PK Halder: Associate daughters released from RAB custody

Md Khabir was one of the associates of Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, who faces allegations of money laundering and arrested in the Indian state of West Bengal.
Before the release was made, they – Sharmin Ahmed and Tania Ahmed – had to submit the family members' passports to the court. The lawyer of two accused, Md Abu Taleb, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Thursday.
Earlier on 7 March, the justice of a single bench of High Court (HC), Mohammad Kurshid Alam Sarkar, summoned 64 loan-defaulted officials of PLFS, including Sharmin and Tania.
Of them, 30 officials did not appear in the court. On 19 April, the court ordered the law enforcement agencies to produce these people, including two sisters, before the court after being arrested.
On early Wednesday, RAB-3 arrested two daughters of Khabir Uddin from the capital's Dhanmondi and Shyamoli areas.
They were produced before the company bench of HC in the afternoon – when the court directed to release them on conditions. Their passports were submitted to the court. Eleven members of Khabir Uddin family owe Tk 1.96 billion to PLFS. They were asked to deposit five per cent of the debt by 30 days.
Sharmin and Tania’s lawyer told Prothom Alo that "Two sisters were released from RAB detention on Wednesday night after submitting the passports of six family members, including Sharmin and Tania."