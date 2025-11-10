Teachers continue sit-in at Shaheed Minar with 3-point demand

Government primary school teachers are continuing their indefinite sit-in at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital with a three-point demand including upgradation of assistant teachers’ salaries to the 10th grade.

Today, Monday marks the third consecutive day of the sit-in. As a result of the demonstration, teaching activities are being disrupted coming towards the end of the academic year.

Visiting the Central Shaheed Minar just before 12:00 pm today, a large number of teachers were seen taking part in the protest.