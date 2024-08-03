Protesters block Mirpur-10, Uttara
Protesters have blocked Mirpur-10 intersection halting traffic to Pallabi, Farmgate, Mirpur-1 and Mirpur-14 areas in the capital.
The protesters took position at Mirpur-10 from 2:00pm today, Saturday. Vehicular movement from Mirput-10 to Agargaon came to a halt at around 4:30pm.
The Student Against Discrimination, platform that has been continuing quota reform movement, called for protest marches across the country today.
Students of different colleges and universities gathered at Mirpur-10 intersection with processions in the afternoon. Most of the students displayed identity cards with them.
A large number of police that were deployed at Mirpur-10 backtracked and took position in front of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur-2 when the influx of the protesters approached.
Meanwhile, students of different universities took positions at footpaths near BNS Center at Uttara. They were holding various placards and chanting slogans.
Many guardians were also seen alongside the students.
A guardian told Prothom Alo, ‘Let them shoot, we will resist unitedly. None will flee in fear.’
Around 1:30pm, Awami League leaders-activists were seen positioned in front of BNS Centre.
Police also took positions near BNS Centre and Jashimuddin area.