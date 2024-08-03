Protesters block Mirpur-10, Uttara

Protesters have blocked Mirpur-10 intersection halting traffic to Pallabi, Farmgate, Mirpur-1 and Mirpur-14 areas in the capital.

The protesters took position at Mirpur-10 from 2:00pm today, Saturday. Vehicular movement from Mirput-10 to Agargaon came to a halt at around 4:30pm.

The Student Against Discrimination, platform that has been continuing quota reform movement, called for protest marches across the country today.

Students of different colleges and universities gathered at Mirpur-10 intersection with processions in the afternoon. Most of the students displayed identity cards with them.