Dr Zafrullah's janaza held, to be buried in Savar tomorrow

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Thursday.
The family members of Dr Zafrullah said he would be buried at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar on Friday.
After given guard of honour on the premises of central Shaheed Minar at 12:30pm on Thursday, Dr Zafrullah’s third janaza was held at 2:30pm. His first and second janaza were held at his Dhanmondi residence and Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises reseptively.
People of all walks of life including professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, noted lawyer M Amir-ul-Islam attended the janaza at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Before the janaza prayer, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s son Barish Chowdhury said, “My father always wanted his body be donated after death for the sake of medical science. As a son, as members of the family we tried to fulfill that dream. We wanted to give his body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital or Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Hospital. But we heard none from these two institutes agreed to pierce my father’s body out of respect.”
“So we would bury him at Savar tomorrow,” Barish added.
In the morning, hundreds of people thronged the Central Shaheed Minar to see him for one last time. They queued in lines with flowers in hands to pay respects to the valiant freedom fighter. Several organisations also paid tribute to him.
Earlier, Dr Zafrullah’s body was taken to the Shaheed Minar premises in the morning. At the time freedom fighters took his body down from the vehicle and carried him to the temporary stage.
Following the last tribute of people from all social strata, additional deputy commissioner, Hedayatul Islam, paid guard of honour to Dr Zafrullah on behalf of Dhaka district administration.
Dr Zafrullah’s body would be taken to Savar’s Gonoshasthaya Kendra at 10:00am. He would be buried there after Jumma prayer following a fourth janaza.
Dr Zafrullah breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital at 11:00pm on Tuesday.