Dr Zafrullah's janaza held, to be buried in Savar tomorrow

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s Namaz-e-Janaza was held at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Thursday.

The family members of Dr Zafrullah said he would be buried at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar on Friday.

After given guard of honour on the premises of central Shaheed Minar at 12:30pm on Thursday, Dr Zafrullah’s third janaza was held at 2:30pm. His first and second janaza were held at his Dhanmondi residence and Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises reseptively.

People of all walks of life including professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, noted lawyer M Amir-ul-Islam attended the janaza at Suhrawardy Udyan.