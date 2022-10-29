Councillors themselves do not pay holding tax in Dhaka north city

City corporation councillors talk about strategies on how to expand holding tax at various meetings and seminar to increase the corporation’s revenue, take various steps and encourage city dwellers to pay the tax, yet many of them do not pay the holding tax properly.

There are 54 wards in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and collection of holding tax is yet to be started in 18 new wards while holding tax of the councillors of 32 out of 36 old wards remain unpaid.