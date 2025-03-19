Dhaka city
Govt will be held responsible if DAP revised under pressure
The Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) warns that Dhaka’s Detailed Area Plan (DAP) is once again at risk of being revised to serve business interests. According to BIP, some vested groups seek to increase the height and size of buildings at will, jeopardising Dhaka’s livability.
They warned that if amendments to the DAP and building regulations are made under business pressure, disregarding the city’s inhabitability, the interim government will bear full responsibility.
A coalition of citizen groups, professionals, and social organisations raised these concerns at a joint press conference titled “Repeated Changes to Dhaka’s Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and Building Rules in Favour of Business Groups: A Threat to Public Interest and Livability - What Citizens Can Do.”
The event, organised by BIP, was held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, where BIP President Professor Adil Muhammad Khan was the key speaker.
At the press conference, representatives from 17 organisations revealed that, in the post-5 August situation, renewed efforts to amend the DAP have emerged due to pressure from vested interests.
In response to these pressures, the government has formed a seven-member advisory committee, headed by the Land Adviser. The committee also includes advisers from the ministries of Law, Housing and Public Works, Energy and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Local Government.
This high-level committee, established on 12 December, has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the RAJUK-prepared DAP and recommending necessary amendments. Its first meeting is scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Housing and Public Works on Wednesday.
At the press conference, speakers urged the advisory committee to prioritise Dhaka’s livability over business interests. They criticised long-standing misinformation campaigns about the DAP, pointing out that repeated claims of imminent amendments have discouraged building owners from following regulations.
Historically, they argued, influential circles have compromised public interest and urban livability.
Without proper planning to manage population growth and density, any city is bound to become uninhabitable - Dhaka being a prime example. Therefore, decisions must prioritise public welfare rather than special interest groups.
In his address, BIP President Adil Muhammad Khan proposed several measures. He called for the publication of a white paper detailing past instances where land-use plans, including the DAP, were altered for business interests.
He urged the interim government to investigate the role of vested interests in unauthorised housing and industrial developments.
Additionally, he recommended amending building construction rules to classify structures above six floors as multi-storey buildings, enforcing stricter fire safety measures, and banning the construction of high-rise buildings on narrow roads.
The city turned a commodity for businessmen
At the press conference, Professor Shayer Gafur of BUET’s Department of Architecture warned that Dhaka is slipping out of the hands of its citizens.
The city has become a commodity for businesspersons,” he said, emphasising that developers are altering building heights and structures to serve their political interests, ultimately degrading Dhaka’s environment.
Professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Chairman of the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), painted a grim picture of Dhaka, calling it an 'inhuman city' overrun by waterlogging, traffic gridlock, and waste mismanagement.
Citing a recent global survey, he revealed that Dhaka ranks 143rd out of 147 in livability worldwide - an alarming indication of its deteriorating quality of life.
“This crisis is a direct result of prioritising business interests over urban sustainability,” he said.
Engineer Md. Abu Sadeque, Executive Director of the Center for Housing and Building Research, condemned the initiative to amend the DAP as unethical, accusing authorities of disregarding input from professional organisations and the general public.
“These changes are being driven solely by the desire to maximise profits for a handful of vested business groups,” he stated.
Play ground not for business purposes
BIP’s former president Fazle Reza called on the interim government not to amend any law and the DAP in such a way that would harm the inhabitability of Dhaka.
Speaking at the media conference, Tetultala ground protection movement coordinator Syeda Ratna said that the July movement was against discrimination. But that discrimination has been continuing, which is evident at Panthakunja Park.
She further said that the grounds in Dhaka should remain open. No playground should be closed for business purposes.
Mizanur Rahman, rights activist from the Jurain area mentioned that the children in Dhaka are in fact confined to their homes as there is no space and grounds for playing.
BIP general secretary Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan moderated the news conference.
Representatives from the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Work for Better Bangladesh (WBB) Trust, Bangladesh Urban Forum, Center for Housing and Building Research, Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), Dhoritry Rokkhay Amra (DHORA), Center for Law and Policy Affairs, Bangladesh Resource Center for Indigenous Knowledge, Institute for Wellbeing Bangladesh, Dhrubatara Youth Development Foundation, Women and Disabilities Foundation, Institution of Foresters Bangladesh (IFB), Bangladesh Gachh Rakkha Andolan (Bangladesh Tree Protection Movement), Tentultala Math Rakka Andolan (Tetultala Ground Protection Movement), National Debate Federation and Karail’s ward no. 19 Community Development Organisation were present at the event.