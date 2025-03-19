Govt will be held responsible if DAP revised under pressure

The Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) warns that Dhaka’s Detailed Area Plan (DAP) is once again at risk of being revised to serve business interests. According to BIP, some vested groups seek to increase the height and size of buildings at will, jeopardising Dhaka’s livability.

They warned that if amendments to the DAP and building regulations are made under business pressure, disregarding the city’s inhabitability, the interim government will bear full responsibility.

A coalition of citizen groups, professionals, and social organisations raised these concerns at a joint press conference titled “Repeated Changes to Dhaka’s Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and Building Rules in Favour of Business Groups: A Threat to Public Interest and Livability - What Citizens Can Do.”

The event, organised by BIP, was held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, where BIP President Professor Adil Muhammad Khan was the key speaker.

At the press conference, representatives from 17 organisations revealed that, in the post-5 August situation, renewed efforts to amend the DAP have emerged due to pressure from vested interests.