JnUCSU elections: 4 reasons behind Islami Chhatra Shibir’s victory

Islami Chhatra Shibir has also secured victory in the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) election. Candidates from the Chhatra Shibir-backed ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ panel won 16 out of 21 posts, including vice-president (VP), general secretary (GS), and assistant general secretary (AGS).

Earlier, in last year’s elections to student and hall unions at four universities including Dhaka University, Islami Chhatra Shibir panel candidates won most of the posts.

It has been learned after speaking to Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists as well as general students that at least four factors contributed to this victory.