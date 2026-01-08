JnUCSU election: Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates win 16 posts including VP, GS
Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ secured a landslide victory in the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election, winning 16 of the 21 posts, including vice-president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).
On the other hand, the Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad-backed panel ‘Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian’ panel won five posts.
JnUCSU chief election commissioner professor Mostafa Hasan officially announced the results at around 1:00 am Thursday.
Earlier, Islamic Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates won most posts in student union and hall union elections at several universities, including the Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University. They also secured victories in most posts in the first-ever JnUCSU election.
Riazul Islam of the ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ panel won the post of VP with 5,558 votes. His closest rival, AKM Rakib of the ‘Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian’ panel, received 4,688 votes.
Abdul Alim Arif won the post of GS with 5,475 votes, while his competitor Khadizatul Kubra received 2,023 votes. Masud Rana won the post of AGS with 5,020 votes, defeating Atikul Islam Tanzil, who received 4,022 votes.
In addition, from the ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ panel supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, Md Nurnobi won the post of liberation and democracy affairs secretary with 5,400 votes, Ibrahim Khalil won the post of education and research affairs secretary with 5,524 votes, Mosha Sukhimon Khatun won the post of science and technology affairs secretary with 4,486 votes, Nur Mohammad won the post of health and environment affairs secretary with 4,470 votes, Habib Mohammad Faruk won the post of law and human rights affairs secretary with 4,654 votes, Naoshin Nawar won the post of international affairs secretary with 4,401 votes, Jorjis Anwar Naim won the post of sports affairs secretary with 2,467 votes, and Mostafizur Rahman won the post of social service and student welfare affairs secretary with 3,486 votes.
The panel supported by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal won three secretarial posts. Takrim Mia won the post of literature and culture affairs secretary with 5,385 votes, Mahid Hossain won the post of transport affairs secretary with 4,023 votes, and Md Riasal Rakib won the post of library and seminar affairs secretary with 4,698 votes.
Of the seven executive member posts, five were won by the panel supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir. Fatema Akter (Aurin) of the Shibir-supported panel bagged the highest votes with 3,851. From the same panel, Akib Hasan won with 3,588 votes, Shanta Akter with 3,554 votes, Zahid Hasan with 3,124 votes, and Md Abdullah Al Faruk with 2,917 votes.
In addition, two candidates from the panel supported by Chhatra Dal won: Mohammad Sadman Amin with 3,307 votes and Imran Hasan Imon with 2,636 votes.
In addition, in the only female hall of Jagannath University, Nawab Faizunnesa Chowdhurani Hall, the candidates of the ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ panel supported by Islami Chhatri Sangstha won the posts of vice president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).
According to the announced results, Mosha Jannatul Ummi won the VP post with 550 votes, and Sumaiya Tabassum won the GS post with 571 votes.
After the announcement of the JnUCSU election results, a victory procession was held on campus in support of the candidates backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir.
During the procession, various slogans were raised, including “Delhi na Dhaka, Dhaka Dhaka,” “Tumi ke ami ke—Hadi Hadi,” and “Golami na Azadi—Azadi Azadi.”
Voting for the JnUCSU and hall parliament elections took place from morning until afternoon On Tuesday. Around 6:00 pm, the election commission began counting votes using the OMR machines. However, the count was suspended as the two machines displayed different information.
Afterward, the university administration discussed with the candidates and decided to manually count the first 278 ballot papers before verifying them on the machines.
After counting these ballots by hand, when they were sent for machine verification around 3:00 am, technical errors occurred again. As a result, counting could only resume in the early hours of Wednesday.