JnUCSU election: Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates win 16 posts including VP, GS

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel ‘Odommo Jobian Oikko’ secured a landslide victory in the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election, winning 16 of the 21 posts, including vice-president (VP), general secretary (GS) and assistant general secretary (AGS).

On the other hand, the Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad-backed panel ‘Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian’ panel won five posts.

JnUCSU chief election commissioner professor Mostafa Hasan officially announced the results at around 1:00 am Thursday.

Earlier, Islamic Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates won most posts in student union and hall union elections at several universities, including the Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University. They also secured victories in most posts in the first-ever JnUCSU election.