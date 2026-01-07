JnUCSU election
Rakib leads for VP, Alim for GS in results from 13 centres
The results from 13 centres of the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election have been announced.
The election commission began announcing the results from 7:30 am today, Wednesday. According to the declared results, AKM Rakib of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian panel, formed by Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and general students, is leading for the post of vice-president (VP) with 1,457 votes.
Rakib’s closest rival is Riazul Islam of the Odommo Jobian Oikko panel, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, who has secured 1,359 votes.
For the post of general secretary (GS), Abdul Alim Arif of the Odommo Jobian Oikko panel is in the lead with 1,437 votes. His nearest competitor is Khadijatul Kubra of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian, who has received 724 votes.
For the post of assistant general secretary (AGS), Masud Rana of the Odommo Jobian Oikko panel is leading with 1,346 votes. In the same contest, Atikul Islam Tanjil of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian panel has obtained 1,160 votes.
The election commission stated that the counting of votes in the remaining divisions is ongoing and that the results will be announced sequentially.
Yesterday, Tuesday, voting for the JnUCSU and Hall Sangsad elections was held at 178 polling booths across 39 centres.