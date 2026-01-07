Rakib leads for VP, Alim for GS in results from 13 centres

The results from 13 centres of the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election have been announced.

The election commission began announcing the results from 7:30 am today, Wednesday. According to the declared results, AKM Rakib of the Oikkoboddho Nirbhik Jobian panel, formed by Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and general students, is leading for the post of vice-president (VP) with 1,457 votes.

Rakib’s closest rival is Riazul Islam of the Odommo Jobian Oikko panel, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, who has secured 1,359 votes.