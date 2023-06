Eskayef Phamaceuticals executive director (marketing and sales) Mujahidul Islam informed Prothom Alo Arshad Waliur Rahman breathed his last at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after the Asr prayers.

Arshad Waliur Rahman was born on 2 October 1965.