AL leader and college student shot dead in capital

The shooting took place at around 10:15pm on Thursday night. Deceased Zahidul’s wife Farhana Islam is a ward councillor from Motijheel’s reserved seats for women in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Witnesses and police sources say, the microbus carrying Zahidul was stuck in a traffic jam at Shahjahanpur. Two masked (some say helmet wearing) miscreants arrived from the other side of the road and started shooting at Zahidul’s microbus. Several bullets went through the window and wounded Zahidul. The driver, Munna, also sustained bullet wounds.

The miscreants continued firing shots till they fled the scene through the road divider.

Some of the witnesses said that the shooters fled on a motorcycle which was kept on the opposite side of the road.

After the perpetrators fled, people saw a young girl, Samia, lying on the road. Locals took the three injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).