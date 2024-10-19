Shahbag blocked for six hours, severe traffic congestion
Members of Bangladesh Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association, have blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital for six hours. This has caused severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh and in its surrounding roads. As a result people commuting on the road have fallen into trouble.
The outsourcers started the blockade from 10:00 am in the morning today, Saturday demanding their jobs to be made permanent. The blockade still continues till writing this report 4:00 pm in the afternoon.
The demonstrators have pressed a one-point demand to make the jobs of those working in outsourcing projects at all government and autonomous organisations, permanent.
A six-member team of representatives on behalf of the members of Bangladesh Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association before 4:00 pm went towards the official residence of the interim government chief adviser, Jamuna.
President of Bangladesh Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association, Mahbubur Rahman said they have been invited to Jamuna for discussion. They will leave if their demands are met. If not, they will continue with the sit-in programme at Shahbag, he added.
Several hundred demonstrators have been participating in the blockade at Shahbagh since morning. Members of the law and order enforcement forces are there as well.
Meanwhile, chief coordinator or Gonosamhati Andolan Zonayed Saki came to Shahbagh intersection in the afternoon. Expressing his support towards the blockaders he called upon the government to meet their demand.
Severe traffic congestion has been created at Shahbagh and its’ surrounding roads during the road blockade. Ambulances were taking a detour through other roads. The road from Science Lab to Shahbagh and the road from Bangla Motor to Shahbagh have been left at a standstill from the traffic congestion.
The employees appointed in the outsourcing sector outlined their grievances during the blockade. They complained that many employees lose their work due to complications in tender process.
Meanwhile, huge bribes are demanded from them in the name of contract renewal at the end of a fiscal in June. And, they lose their jobs for not paying the bribe.
Apart from that, they do not get regular salaries every month. Sometimes salaries of five to six months or even one to two years remain due, complained the demonstrators.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbag police station AKM Shahabuddin Shaheen stated that the police would take a decision once the team of representatives returns from Jamuna following the discussion.