Shahbag blocked for six hours, severe traffic congestion

Members of Bangladesh Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association, have blocked Shahbagh intersection in the capital for six hours. This has caused severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh and in its surrounding roads. As a result people commuting on the road have fallen into trouble.

The outsourcers started the blockade from 10:00 am in the morning today, Saturday demanding their jobs to be made permanent. The blockade still continues till writing this report 4:00 pm in the afternoon.