Outsourcers block road at Shahbagh demanding jobs to be permanent
Members of Bangladesh Outsourcing Employees Welfare Association, demanding their jobs to be made permanent, have blocked the road at Shahbagh intersection of the capital.
The started the blockade from 10:00 am in the morning today, Saturday. This has caused severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh and in its surrounding areas.
The demonstrators have pressed a one-point demand to make the jobs of those working in outsourcing projects at all government and autonomous organisations, permanent.
The employees appointed in the outsourcing sector outlined their grievances during the blockade. They complained that many employees lose their work due to complications in tender process.
Meanwhile, huge bribes are demanded from them in the name of contract renewal at the end of a fiscal in June. And, they lose their jobs for not paying the bribe.
Apart from that, they do not get regular salaries every month. Sometimes salaries of five to six months or even one to two years remain due, complained the demonstrators. They said they won’t leave Shahbagh until their demands are met.