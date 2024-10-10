Bangladesh

RMG workers block road at Kuril for two hours

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
RMG workers demonstrate by blocking roads at the Kuril area of Pragati Sarani in Dhaka from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday.Photo: Collected

Readymade garment workers demonstrated by blocking roads for two hours at the Kuril area of Pragti Sarani in the capital, resulting in traffic congestion at Kuril Bishwa Road and adjacent areas.

Workers of several factories took to the streets demanding arrears from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday.

Workers of Euro Zone and Ferdous Garments blockaded the road.

Traffic Gulshan division additional deputy commissioner Ziaur Rahman said they were convinced and removed from the road later.

Police said vehicles at various roads including Kuril flyover, airport road and Uttara were stuck due to the blockade, causing sufferings to the commuters. However, the traffic congestion decreased after the workers left the road.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh