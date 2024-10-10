RMG workers block road at Kuril for two hours
Readymade garment workers demonstrated by blocking roads for two hours at the Kuril area of Pragti Sarani in the capital, resulting in traffic congestion at Kuril Bishwa Road and adjacent areas.
Workers of several factories took to the streets demanding arrears from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday.
Workers of Euro Zone and Ferdous Garments blockaded the road.
Traffic Gulshan division additional deputy commissioner Ziaur Rahman said they were convinced and removed from the road later.
Police said vehicles at various roads including Kuril flyover, airport road and Uttara were stuck due to the blockade, causing sufferings to the commuters. However, the traffic congestion decreased after the workers left the road.