DNCC cancels leaves for employees until further notice

“As the Aedes mosquito breeds in stagnant water, it must be ensured that no water accumulates in any container inside the house, on the roof, and on the balcony,” he said.

The mayor also said, “There had been water-clogging in different parts of the DNCC due to non-stop rain over the last few days. I have ordered the workers to be in the field round the clock to relieve the people by removing the waterlogging as soon as possible."

“The leave of all concerned has been cancelled. City dwellers are requested not to throw polythene and other items into drains. Throwing those items in the drain blocks the flow of water. If everyone is aware, the work becomes easier for us,” the DNCC Mayor said.