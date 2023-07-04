DNCC cancels leaves for employees until further notice

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has cancelled leaves for all level officials and employees, including master role workers under concerned department and section, have been cancelled until further notice, reports UNB.
The decision was taken in order to conduct mosquito control activities and proper waste management to mitigate waterlogging and control of the Dengue situation in the areas of the DNCC.
An office order has been issued in this regard after the decision of cancelling the leave of the officers and employees was taken at an emergency meeting at Nagar Bhaban on Monday noon.
Addressing the emergency meeting, DNCC mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, “Dengue outbreaks occur during the monsoon season. The leave of all concerned officers and employees has been cancelled to prevent dengue from spreading in the city. Besides, public awareness is very important in this regard.”
“As the Aedes mosquito breeds in stagnant water, it must be ensured that no water accumulates in any container inside the house, on the roof, and on the balcony,” he said.
The mayor also said, “There had been water-clogging in different parts of the DNCC due to non-stop rain over the last few days. I have ordered the workers to be in the field round the clock to relieve the people by removing the waterlogging as soon as possible."
“The leave of all concerned has been cancelled. City dwellers are requested not to throw polythene and other items into drains. Throwing those items in the drain blocks the flow of water. If everyone is aware, the work becomes easier for us,” the DNCC Mayor said.