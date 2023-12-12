Dense fog delays 11 int’l flights at Dhaka airport

Dense fog disrupted the flight operation at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for about six hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, delaying the landing of 11 international flights.
HSIA executive director Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo around 11:00am in Tuesday dense fog engulfed the airport area since 2:00am on Tuesday, disrupting the landing of 11 international flights.
Ten of those flights were passenger flights and one was a cargo flight. However, the flights started landing after 8:00am, he added.
Muhammed Kamrul Islam said no domestic flight is operated at night and their operation was not disrupted this morning either.