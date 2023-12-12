City

Dense fog delays 11 int’l flights at Dhaka airport

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dense fog disrupted the flight operation at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for about six hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, delaying the landing of 11 international flights.

HSIA executive director Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo around 11:00am in Tuesday dense fog engulfed the airport area since 2:00am on Tuesday, disrupting the landing of 11 international flights.

Ten of those flights were passenger flights and one was a cargo flight. However, the flights started landing after 8:00am, he added.

Muhammed Kamrul Islam said no domestic flight is operated at night and their operation was not disrupted this morning either.

