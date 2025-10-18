Fire at Shahjalal Airport fully under control, flight resumes
The blaze that broke out at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) this afternoon has been fully brought under control, and flight operations are set to resume from 9:00 pm tonight, according to the civil aviation and tourism ministry.
The fire, which erupted around 2:15 pm, was contained following a prompt and coordinated effort by the Fire Service and Airport Authority while no casualties have been reported in the incident, said the ministry in a press release this evening.
Civil Aviation and tourism Aadviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has been present at the airport, closely monitoring the overall situation since the outbreak of the fire.
The release said that all relevant agencies worked in close coordination to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and that flight operations could safely resume.
An official investigation has already been initiated to determine the cause of the fire, it added.
The ministry said appropriate measures will be taken to identify the source of the blaze and prevent any recurrence in the future.
The ministry expressed gratitude to passengers and the general public for their patience and cooperation during the temporary disruption.