Fire at Shahjalal Airport fully under control, flight resumes

The blaze that broke out at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) this afternoon has been fully brought under control, and flight operations are set to resume from 9:00 pm tonight, according to the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

The fire, which erupted around 2:15 pm, was contained following a prompt and coordinated effort by the Fire Service and Airport Authority while no casualties have been reported in the incident, said the ministry in a press release this evening.

Civil Aviation and tourism Aadviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has been present at the airport, closely monitoring the overall situation since the outbreak of the fire.