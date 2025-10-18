Shahjalal Airport Cargo Village still burning

Even after three hours, the fire at the Cargo Village of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport could not be brought under control.

Due to this blaze, all flight operations at the country’s main airport have been temporarily suspended.

A fire broke out at the airport’s Cargo Village today around 2:30 pm. Several fire service units were immediately dispatched, with more sent as the fire spread.

Md Masudul Hasan Masud, spokesperson for the airport’s executive director, said flight operations were temporarily suspended following the blaze.