Shahjalal Airport Cargo Village still burning
Even after three hours, the fire at the Cargo Village of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport could not be brought under control.
Due to this blaze, all flight operations at the country’s main airport have been temporarily suspended.
A fire broke out at the airport’s Cargo Village today around 2:30 pm. Several fire service units were immediately dispatched, with more sent as the fire spread.
Md Masudul Hasan Masud, spokesperson for the airport’s executive director, said flight operations were temporarily suspended following the blaze.
The blaze was yet to be brought under control around 6:00 pm. The fire service said 37 units from 13 fire stations are working to extinguish it.
The section of the airport’s Cargo Village where the fire broke out stores imported goods. Even three hours after the blaze began, thick smoke could still be seen rising from the complex. Crowds of onlookers have gathered, and the air force is using loudspeakers to urge everyone to move away.
The Cargo Village is located midway between the post office and the hangar at Shahjalal Airport. The fire broke out in the imported cargo complex, situated next to Gate 8 of the airport, which is known as the Hangar Gate.
The imported cargo complex has three gates. The fire broke out on the northern side, near Gate 3.
Md Russel Molla, driver for Voyager Aviation, the company handling loading and unloading of goods from aircraft, told Prothom Alo that his vehicle was within 100 metres of the complex when the fire started. He quickly moved the vehicle to safety, and the people inside were evacuated.
Shahjalal Airport generally handles the import of relatively light machinery, perishable goods, and electronic products. The extent of damage from the fire is yet to be determined, but importers fear significant financial losses.
Kamruzzaman Ibne Amin Sohail, managing director of RMK Group, which transports goods by air, told Prothom Alo that this incident has caused major losses for importers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a civil aviation authority official said that the damage and the reopening schedule for the Cargo Village will only be clear once the fire is under control.
So far nine flights bound for Dhaka have been diverted and landed at Chattogram and Sylhet airports. Of those eight landed at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and one at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.