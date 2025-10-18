Flight to Kuwait cancelled, several flights diverted to other airports

A Kuwait-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was cancelled following a fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Eight incoming flights were diverted to Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport, while several others were redirected mid-air to various domestic and international airports.

Around 3:45 pm today, Saturday all flight operations at the country’s main airport were temporarily suspended.

Md Masudul Hasan Masud, spokesperson for the airport’s executive director, confirmed that flight operations had been halted temporarily following the outbreak of the fire at the cargo village.