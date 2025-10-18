9 flights diverted to Chattogram, Sylhet after being unable to land in Dhaka

Following the fire at the Cargo Village of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, nine flights that were unable to land in Dhaka have so far been diverted to airports in Chattogram and Sylhet.

Of these, eight landed at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport and one at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, spokesperson for Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, told Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon that among the eight flights diverted to Chattogram, two were domestic flights originally bound for Dhaka from Chattogram.