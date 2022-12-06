DMP publishes list of roads to remain closed

DMP’s Ramna traffic division said diversion will remain in place at Kataban crossing, Intercontinental Hotel crossing, Kakrail Mosque crossing, Kakrail Church crossing, UCBL crossing, High Court crossing, Doyel Chattar crossing, Dhaka University Medical Centre crossing, Jagannath Hall crossing, DU Sculpture crossing and VC’s residence crossing until the conference ends.
The diversion will be placed to avoid traffic congestion, DMP said.
Police have requested people to use different roads to move around the Suhrawardy Udyan.