DMP publishes list of roads to remain closed

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Roads around Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital city will remain closed on Tuesday due to 30th national conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said this on Monday adding that diversion will be placed in the area.

DMP’s Ramna traffic division said diversion will remain in place at Kataban crossing, Intercontinental Hotel crossing, Kakrail Mosque crossing, Kakrail Church crossing, UCBL crossing, High Court crossing, Doyel Chattar crossing, Dhaka University Medical Centre crossing, Jagannath Hall crossing, DU Sculpture crossing and VC’s residence crossing until the conference ends.

The diversion will be placed to avoid traffic congestion, DMP said.

Police have requested people to use different roads to move around the Suhrawardy Udyan.

