Female media employee found dead: UD case filed, family to file another case

According to information circulated on social media, she was among those who had recently submitted written complaints of sexual harassment against Dhaka Stream’s Bangla content editor, Altaf Shahnewaz.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Imaul Haque said the woman’s brother filed the UD case on Sunday night.

Her other brother, Sanjoy Adhikari, told Prothom Alo that they filed the unnatural death case immediately after her death. After consulting with family members and lawyers, they will file another case soon.

It has been alleged on social media that instead of punishing Altaf Shahnewaz, he was reinstated in his job.