Five possible reasons for blast at Gulistan building: Bomb disposal unit

The bomb disposal unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit is yet to ascertain the cause of the blast at a building in the capital’s Siddique Bazar on Tuesday.

They, however, suspect five possible reasons may cause the explosion.

After visiting the damaged building, officials of the bomb disposal unit said the explosion might take place on the basement of the seven-storey building, known as Queen Sanitary Market, on south side of the BRTC bus counter in Gulistan.