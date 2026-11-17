Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been shown arrested in a murder case filed over the anti-discrimination student movement.

Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo this on Tuesday afternoon.

He said Khokon had been shown arrested in a murder case filed with Dhanmondi police station over the July uprising.

He will be produced before a court. However, Akhtar Hossain could not provide further details.

Sayeed Khokon visited the house in Baridhara over the past three to four months, but did not live there regularly. The Detective Branch (DB) had also tried to arrest him earlier.