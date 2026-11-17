Sayeed Khokon would visit Baridhara house, shown arrested in July murder case
Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been shown arrested in a murder case filed over the anti-discrimination student movement.
Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo this on Tuesday afternoon.
He said Khokon had been shown arrested in a murder case filed with Dhanmondi police station over the July uprising.
He will be produced before a court. However, Akhtar Hossain could not provide further details.
Sayeed Khokon visited the house in Baridhara over the past three to four months, but did not live there regularly. The Detective Branch (DB) had also tried to arrest him earlier.
Earlier, at around 7:00am, the Special Response Battalion (SRB) detained Sayeed Khokon from a house in Baridhara in the capital. The SRB later handed him over to the DB. Additional DB Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest.
According to DB sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of SRB-01 arrested him early in the morning from House 13 on Road 9 in Baridhara. He was subsequently handed over to the DB.
DB sources said around 30 cases had been filed against Sayeed Khokon. Of these, 21 were related to the anti-discrimination student movement. He also faces several cases involving allegations of acquiring illegal wealth and money laundering.
Mohammad Sayeed Khokon is a former member of parliament for Dhaka-6 constituency. He was the first mayor of the DSCC. He is the son of Mohammad Hanif, the former mayor of undivided Dhaka City.