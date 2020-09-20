Banani ‘Ahmed Tower’ fire extinguished

A blaze at Banani’s multi-storey Ahmed Tower was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, nearly an hour after the fire erupted, reports UNB.

Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Ershad Hossain said firefighters managed to put out the flames around 12:25pm.

The fire broke out on the 15th floor of the 22-story building located beside FR Tower around 11:30am, he told the news agency.