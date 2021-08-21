Banani building fire under control

Raihan Kabir, an assistant director of media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence said no casualty has been reported other than the injury of the fire fighter. The authorities are trying to find out if anyone is stranded inside the building, he added.

Fire service control room’s official Ziaur Rahman said a total of 15 units of fire fighters doused the flame. The building housed a warehouse of an organisation named Emicon. A huge amount of flammable chemical substances were stored at the warehouse, he added.

Name of the injured fire service man could not be known immediately.