Bangladesh opens first one-stop TB service centre

The first one-stop tuberculosis (TB) service centre in the country was launched on Tuesday.

Health minister Zahid Maleque, US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) deputy mission director Randy Ali inaugurated in the centre in Dhaka, reports UNB.

US investment helped transform Shyamoli TB hospital into state-of-the-art health facility to test, diagnose and treat all forms of tuberculosis (TB) under one roof.