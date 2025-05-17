Demonstrations continue at Nagar Bhaban demanding BNP’s Ishraque as mayor

Speaking to the protesters it has been learnt that they will continue the sit-in till 2:00 pm. After that, they will announce fresh programmes to close today’s protest.

Several persons, who took part in the demonstrations, said Ishraque Hossain carries the dreams of the people in the city. They want him as their mayor. However, the interim government is obstructing him from what he deserves in different ways.

They said they wanted Ishraque Hossain in the mayoral post as part of their struggle to reestablish democracy and people’s right to vote.

Earlier, Ishraque Hossain’s supporters had announced to hold demonstrations in front of the secretariat today. The announcement came following the end of their programme for the second day on Thursday. The demonstrators claim the city residents have expressed solidarity with them.

Even the DSCC officials also extended their support for today. They have been holding a work abstention since this morning to join the sit-in. Not only that, they even locked all gates of the building and joined the demonstration being held on the ground floor on a temporary stage set up there.

Business persons from different parts of the city and people with political awareness took part in the demonstrations.