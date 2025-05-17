Demonstrations continue at Nagar Bhaban demanding BNP’s Ishraque as mayor
Supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain are continuing their demonstrations in front of the Nagar Bhaban today, Saturday demanding their leader in the mayoral post of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
They first brought out a procession and proceeded towards the secretariat through several points of the city including Gulistan, Zero Point, Paltan intersection, Press Club, High Court, Shiksha Bhaban and Bangabazar and then returned to Nagar Bhaban to continue their demonstrations.
While visiting the area, barricades were seen at the entry of the secretariat near the Shiksha Bhaban, the south gate of the National Press Club and Zero Point. A number of police have been deployed at the scene. However, the protesters did not try to breach the barricades to reach the secretariat.
Earlier, thousands of Ishraque Hossain’s supporters started the day’s protest with a sit-in in front of the Nagar Bhaban around 9:00 am this morning. From there, they brought out a procession heading towards the secretariat. They were chanting different slogans in support of Ishraque Hossain. They were carrying various placards and banners too.
Around an hour later, the protesters returned in front of the Nagar Bhaban and continued their demonstrations there.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, one of the demonstrators said, “We went to the secretariat to press home the demand of common people. However, they have blocked the roads to prevent us. We are holding demonstrations peacefully here. We have not created any unwarranted situation.”
Speaking to the protesters it has been learnt that they will continue the sit-in till 2:00 pm. After that, they will announce fresh programmes to close today’s protest.
Several persons, who took part in the demonstrations, said Ishraque Hossain carries the dreams of the people in the city. They want him as their mayor. However, the interim government is obstructing him from what he deserves in different ways.
They said they wanted Ishraque Hossain in the mayoral post as part of their struggle to reestablish democracy and people’s right to vote.
Earlier, Ishraque Hossain’s supporters had announced to hold demonstrations in front of the secretariat today. The announcement came following the end of their programme for the second day on Thursday. The demonstrators claim the city residents have expressed solidarity with them.
Even the DSCC officials also extended their support for today. They have been holding a work abstention since this morning to join the sit-in. Not only that, they even locked all gates of the building and joined the demonstration being held on the ground floor on a temporary stage set up there.
Business persons from different parts of the city and people with political awareness took part in the demonstrations.