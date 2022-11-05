Prothom Alo publishes the truth with integrity: Editor tells readers

A huge number of Prothom Alo readers turned up at the Readers Fest organised at the Bangla Academy premises on Friday to mark the 24th anniversary of the widely circulated Bangla daily newspaper.

At the question and answer session, readers came up with one query after another. Every one wanted a chance, with seven or eight readers standing up to question at the same time. It was quite a task to select which questioner could ask first and then the next. They had all come with the hope to speak. Some of them highlighted their hardships and some raised certain allegations.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman answered all questions of the valued readers one after another. Prothom Alo senior journalists also responded to the different questions.

While answering the readers, editor Matiur Rahman said, "The objective of Prothom Alo is to reveal the truth. Readers are with Prothom Alo for the truth. We publish the truth with integrity."

He sought the readers' cooperation to take Prothom Alo forward further and strengthen free journalism.