Former minister Imran arrested
Former expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed has been arrested by the police.
The information was sent from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media division through a WhatsApp message.
According to the police, Imran Ahmed was arrested from Banani in the capital on Sunday night. However, the message did not mention in which case he was arrested.
Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and left the country on 5 August in the face of a student-mass uprising. Many of her cabinet members and Awami League leaders have gone into hiding since then. There are reports that many of them have left the country.
Ministers, advisers and former lawmakers of the Awami League government have been arrested since the fall of the government. Law enforcers have already arrested more than 50 former ministers, state ministers, members of parliament and leading figures of different professions.
Imran Ahmed was elected lawmaker from Sylhet-4 five times. He was made state minister of expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry in 2018. He became the full minister of the same ministry the following year. Imran Ahmed again became the minister of the same ministry in Sheikh Hasina’s last cabinet.