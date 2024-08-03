Protesters take position in Shahbagh
A section of thousands of protesters that joined the protest rally of Students Against Discrimination has taken position in Shahbagh intersection.
They marched from Shaheed Minar, where thousands of protesters gathered, to Shahbagh in the evening.
Another group has taken position at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC area on Dhaka University campus.
Earlier around 5:30pm, the Students Against Discrimination announced a one-point demand for the government's resignation.
Nahid Islam, coordinator of the student platform that led the quota reform protests, made the announcement from a mass gathering at the central Shaheed Minar.
Witnesses said as the protesters jeered at police, they retreated inside the Shahbagh police station. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed in the area went inside the national museum.
Around an hour later, the students started leaving the Shaheed Minar area.
As the procession reached in front of Shahbagh police station, some protesters started hurling bottles at the police present in front of the police. Some protesters formed a human shield in front of the police station and saved them from any attack.
Later a large number of protesters took position in Shahbagh. They were chanting slogans at the Shahbagh intersection at 7:00pm till the filing of this report.
Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association’s (BELA) chief executive officer Rizwana Hasan was among the people who participated in the protest rally at Shaheed Minar.
Speaking with Prothom Alo, she assumed that the students rolled out their one-point programme out of fury. They cannot take the incident of killing of students and mass people. Now mass people also joined in with the students in droves.
The regimes that destroy people’s freedom of speech, shoot to kill people indiscriminately are usually perished by people’s wrath. The government must come to conscience, Rizwana added.
