Protesters take position in Shahbagh

A section of thousands of protesters that joined the protest rally of Students Against Discrimination has taken position in Shahbagh intersection.

They marched from Shaheed Minar, where thousands of protesters gathered, to Shahbagh in the evening.

Another group has taken position at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC area on Dhaka University campus.

Earlier around 5:30pm, the Students Against Discrimination announced a one-point demand for the government's resignation.

Nahid Islam, coordinator of the student platform that led the quota reform protests, made the announcement from a mass gathering at the central Shaheed Minar.