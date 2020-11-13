BNP men mostly arrested among 446 accused in 9 cases for setting fire to 10 Dhaka buses

Nine cases have been filed against 446 people ithe incidents of setting fire to 10 buses in the capital city on Thursday.

Among the accused, police have already arrested 20. Most of them are leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

In a case filed with Motijheel police station under The Special Powers Act, 1974 and The Explosives Act, BNP candidate for mayoral polls to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain has been made accused.

Police filed all the cases against unknown people as well.