Buses charging extra fare, carrying passengers more than half of capacities

The government’s directives on public transports carrying passengers half of their capacities has come into effect since Wednesday morning. But, buses plying on various routes in the capital including Old Dhaka, Mirpur, Uttara, Savar and Gazipur routes were seen carrying passengers more than half of their capacities.

On the one hand, many buses were seen taking 5-7 extra passengers after carrying passengers half of their capacities, on the other hand 60 per cent extra fare is being charged that the government directed on condition of carrying passengers half of capacities. Many buses have even doubled the fare.

Faisal Rahman, a government employee, took a ride on a Tanajil Paribahan bus of Mirpur route from Old Dhaka’s Jagannath University bus stand around 9:30am. He was going to his workplace at Farmgate.

Faisal Rahman said at first the driver’s assistant requested passengers to sit alone. After the half of bus’s capacities was fulfilled, 6-7 extra passengers were taken and they were told to stand.