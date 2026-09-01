Dhaka’s Gendaria: ‘Suddenly, 20–25 people arrived and began firing indiscriminately’

It was around 7:45 pm. Suddenly, a group of 20 to 25 people arrived, many of them carrying firearms. They ordered shopkeepers to close their businesses and began firing indiscriminately.

This was how witnesses described Sunday night’s shooting in Gendaria in the capital. According to them, panic spread as the sound of gunfire rang out, prompting people to run for safety and shopkeepers to hurriedly shut their businesses. Several people were injured in the shooting.

One of the witnesses, grocer Md Idris, 48, told Prothom Alo, “I was serving a customer when I suddenly heard gunshots. I quickly pulled down the shutter and left.” He said most of the attackers were carrying weapons.