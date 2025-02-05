Protests, vandalism at Dhanmondi 32

Even before the scheduled time, a group of demonstrators marched from the national museum at Shahbagh to Dhanmondi. They broke the main entrance and began vandalising the building.

Around 7:00 pm, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the anti-discrimination student movement, wrote in a Facebook post, "Tonight, Bangladesh will be free from the pilgrimage site of fascism."

On 5 August, aggrieved people carried out similar vandalism at the building and set it on fire following the ouster of the Awami League regime. Since then, the house has been largely abandoned.