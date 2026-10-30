Wedding celebration planned for December or January, but Barsha dies beforehand

Nabid had previously ‘split Barsha’s head open’

Nabid Hossain allegedly abused Barsha frequently. Speaking to family members, it was learnt that Nabid had once beaten Barsha so badly that he split her head open, six or seven months ago. Barsha’s mother, Hasina Akter, said, “At that time, we took Barsha to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and had her head stitched. The hospital also collected information from the police. But after we brought her home from the hospital, Barsha told her father, ‘Leave it, Father. Don’t say anything to him.’ My daughter would not let us take any action against Nabid. So we did not pursue a case or any legal action.”

The family alleges that Nabid also assaulted Barsha on several other occasions. Her mother, Hasina Akter, said Nabid was suspicious of Barsha and did not want her to talk to anyone. Barsha would often call her father and say, “Father, come and take me away. I will not stay here any longer.” But within two days, if Nabid called her, she would return to him.

Barsha’s mother said, “My daughter did not tell us everything. Whenever we noticed something, we would explain to her that this was no way to live and that people could marry twice. We told her to leave him. But she would say Nabid would change for the better, that they were doing fine and so on. We cannot say what was going on in her mind. Even if we brought her home and kept her there, she would run back to him. My daughter was madly in love with him.”