Woman video-calls father late at night to report abuse, call drops; family finds her dead

Jumratun Nessa Barsha, 24, made a video call to her father late at night after allegedly being abused by her husband. She told her parents about the abuse and sought their help. At one point, the video call was disconnected. A short while later, when her family went to check on her at her place, they discovered that Barsha was no longer alive.

These details were shared by her family members with Prothom Alo.

The incident took place around midnight on Tuesday (27 October) at a residence in the capital's Monipuripara area. Barsha was later taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where physicians on duty declared her dead.

Her father, Sheikh Monowar Hossain, a permanent resident of Lalbagh, filed a murder case at Tejgaon police station over the incident.

Barsha’s uncle, Sheikh Zakir Hossain, told Prothom Alo that Barsha and Nabid Hossain had a love marriage a year ago. Nabid was unemployed. After the marriage, he would ask his father-in-law for money from time to time.