Dhaka University introduces e-security surveillance

Professor Mohammad Asif Hossen Khan, the director of the university’s ICT Cell, professor Maksudur Rahman, the DU proctor, along with other assistant proctors and faculty members were present during the inauguration.

A total of 58 cameras are now operational, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring for the safety and security in the campus area.

Expressing hope to play a vital role in controlling any kind of untoward incident and maintaining the overall security and orderly environment in the university, professor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman said: “Most of the roads and important public places one the university campus are now being closely monitored by CCTV cameras under this e-security surveillance system.”

“This programme will gradually be expanded and the entire university campus will be brought under the security belt by installing more CCTV cameras in every corner of the university.”