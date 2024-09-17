Metro rail will run on Fridays from 20 September

The metro rail will run on Fridays from this week as per the demand of the passengers.

"Efforts are underway to run metro rail on weekly holidays from this Friday (20 September) following the decision of the ministry," said Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

According to the MD, the authorities also expect that the metro trains will stop at Kazipara station from Friday (20 September) as it is being ready for operational activities.