He used to live at the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Bhaban of Jagannath hall.

Jagannath hall provost Professor Mihir Lal Saha said, “A student named Limon Kumar Roy fell from Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Building at around 10.00am on Wednesday. Hearing the sound, some students of the hall went to the spot and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."

However, it has not been confirmed yet whether he committed suicide or not.