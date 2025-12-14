2 arrested over attack on ‘July Rebels’ activist in Dhaka

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the attack on 'July Rebels' activist Md Rezaowan.

The arrestees were identified as Md Masum and Md Fahim Khan.

Some unidentified people attacked Rezaowan at Sector 6 of Uttara around 7:30pm on Saturday, leaving him critically injured, Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said.